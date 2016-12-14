Dr. Ximena Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ximena Chavez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Skokie Gastro9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-0215
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent care. Very good at explaining exam and test result and treatment plan.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912196502
- Emory University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
