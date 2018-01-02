Dr. Xihua Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xihua Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Xihua Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIAMUSI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 349 S Monroe St Ste 40, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 557-0550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he is a very nice doctor an serious about his people and he rely listens to you
About Dr. Xihua Sun, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851326672
Education & Certifications
- JIAMUSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
