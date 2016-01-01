Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaowen Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaowen Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Alpharetta Family Medical Clin10800 Jones Bridge Rd Ste A, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (678) 867-0135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xiaowen Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1154408953
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
