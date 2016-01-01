See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Xiaowen Wu, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Xiaowen Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wu works at Alpharetta Family Medical Clin in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpharetta Family Medical Clin
    10800 Jones Bridge Rd Ste A, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 867-0135

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Xiaowen Wu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1154408953
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu works at Alpharetta Family Medical Clin in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wu’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

