Dr. Xiaotian Yan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WASHINGTON HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.



Dr. Yan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

