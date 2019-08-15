Overview

Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from West China University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dai works at Advanced Women's OB/GYN in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.