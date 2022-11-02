See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University.

Dr. Liu works at Greater Houston Psychiatric Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Houston
    2901 Wilcrest Dr Ste 520, Houston, TX 77042 (713) 400-7400

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Brief Psychotic Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I started seeing Dr. Liu right at a time when I was suicidal. Dr. Liu wasn't the only person who pulled me out of that, but she was there with helpful treatment and caring ears. I usually don't do well with speaking to people, but she is empathetic and cares.
    About Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841234002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Texas Harris County Psychiatric Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Zhejiang Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Greater Houston Psychiatric Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Liu's profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

