See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (16)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Xu works at Midwest Medicine & Acupuncture in Hinsdale, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julie Blankemeier, MD
Dr. Julie Blankemeier, MD
8 (2)
View Profile
Priscilla Rivera, APN
Priscilla Rivera, APN
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Suhair Aldewairey, MD
Dr. Suhair Aldewairey, MD
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Medicine & Acupuncture Sc
    120 E Ogden Ave Ste 201, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 655-9988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?

    Nov 25, 2020
    Best integrative medicine doctor! very knowledgeable and nice! Efficiently managed pain syndromes, allergy, weight and woman's conditions.
    — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Xu to family and friends

    Dr. Xu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Xu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD.

    About Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700988607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xu works at Midwest Medicine & Acupuncture in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Xu’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.