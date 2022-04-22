Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaoping Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xiaoping Wu, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is very thorough. So happy to have Dr. Wu as my pulmonologist.
About Dr. Xiaoping Wu, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1396038188
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
