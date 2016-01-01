Overview

Dr. Xiaoming Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ZHENJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Apex Medical Associates LLC in North Haven, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Hanover, PA and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.