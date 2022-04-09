Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
-
1
Tufts Surgical Specialists85 Lincoln St Ste 410, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 250-0670Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Greater Boston Urology LLC Metrowest Division161 Worcester Rd Ste 601, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 370-7703
-
3
Greater Boston Urology Dedham910 Washington St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 762-0471
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Performed successful laser surgery (greenlight/TURP) on my massive prostate. Highly recommended - one of the top urologists in Massachusetts. A gem.
About Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1821261363
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jeff U Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.