Overview

Dr. Xiaoli Ma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ma works at XIAOLI MA PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.