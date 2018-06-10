Dr. Xiaoli Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoli Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xiaoli Ma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Xiaoli Ma PC121 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 629-8866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
I have been Dr. Ma's patient for over 15 years. I have really trusted Dr. Ma and felt really helpful when I visited her office. She is very patient and friendly. I also have felt that she is skillful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Xiaoli Ma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558300152
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.