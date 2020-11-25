Dr. Fei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaolan Fei, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaolan Fei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Locations
Women's Health Center4 Corporate Dr Ste 484, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-9898
Ysnfpgwomen's Health & Midwifery67 Maple Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 516-5303
Griffin Faculty2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 111, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 732-7415Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fei is very friendly and compassionate. She takes time to answer any questions or concerns you have. I am very pleased to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Xiaolan Fei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fei.
