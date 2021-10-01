Dr. Xiaoke Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoke Liu, MD
Dr. Xiaoke Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 389-8892
Top notch Dr.Communicates well and explains everything
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.