Overview

Dr. Xiaohui Lu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lu works at MedPro Family Clinic in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.