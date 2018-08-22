Overview

Dr. Xiaohua Li, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Li works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.