Dr. Si has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaohong Si, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaohong Si, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Si works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Si?
About Dr. Xiaohong Si, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801089347
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Si accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Si has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Si works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Si. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Si.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Si, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Si appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.