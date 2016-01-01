Dr. Xiaoguang Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoguang Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaoguang Huang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
Xiao Guang Huang MD388 9th St Ste 203, Oakland, CA 94607 Directions (510) 663-9518
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xiaoguang Huang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1235179870
Education & Certifications
- GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
