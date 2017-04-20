Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaochun Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaochun Lu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 3420 Parsons Blvd Ste Lr, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (860) 799-4209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, knowledgeable and caring psychiatrist!
About Dr. Xiaochun Lu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1770555187
Education & Certifications
- JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
