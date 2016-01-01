Dr. Kong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiao Kong, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiao Kong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
Uc Irvine101 The City Dr S Bldg 53, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-3792
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xiao Kong, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurology
