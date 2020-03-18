Overview

Dr. Xiao Su, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Su works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Oncology / Hematology at Malta in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.