Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD
Overview
Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from McGill University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry300 Hebron Ave Ste 112, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 390-0657
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
About Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1891178984
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Education in General Dentistry|Prosthodontics|Prosthodontics Specialty|Uconn Health Center
- McGill University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Li using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.