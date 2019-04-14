Dr. Xiao-Chun Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiao-Chun Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Xiao-Chun Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 MC-5215 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-3958
Primary Care of Germantown6 Executive Park Ct, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 515-9160
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I had Dr. Yong as my family doctor for years, She is a doctor with high professional high patience high responsibility
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932162278
- University of Connecticut
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.