Dr. Xiao Wan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Xiao Wan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.

Dr. Wan works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California
    4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 243-2700
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California
    3329 Mission Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 479-6933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nasopharyngitis
Hives
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Hives
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Great Doctor
    — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Xiao Wan, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1295099042
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xiao Wan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wan has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

