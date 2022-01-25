Dr. Xiao Wan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiao Wan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Xiao Wan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 243-2700
Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California3329 Mission Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 479-6933
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor
About Dr. Xiao Wan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1295099042
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wan has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.
