Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Zheng works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM-DEPARTMENT OF GERIATRIC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric
    1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 (205) 934-0820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Canker Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Strep Throat
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2020
    good doctor
    — Apr 21, 2020
    About Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1396861332
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zheng works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM-DEPARTMENT OF GERIATRIC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Zheng’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

