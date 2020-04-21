Overview

Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Zheng works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM-DEPARTMENT OF GERIATRIC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.