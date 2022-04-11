Overview

Dr. Xiang-Hong Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at X Elsie Lin Medical Corporation in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.