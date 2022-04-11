See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Xiang-Hong Lin, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xiang-Hong Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at X Elsie Lin Medical Corporation in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    X Elsie Lin Medical Corp.
    500 N Garfield Ave Ste 110, Monterey Park, CA 91754 (626) 288-0091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Garfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Osteoporosis
Viral Hepatitis
Insomnia
Osteoporosis
Viral Hepatitis

Insomnia
Osteoporosis
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Strep Throat
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Elsie Lin for over 20 years. I am now 82, and I have had a complicated medical conditions resulting from stomach cancer surgery, heart’s mitral valve repair, and Parkinson's. Dr. Lin has been instrumental in providing thoughtful and timely analysis of my complicated conditions with medications including for preventive care measures, ranging from quarterly blood test, bone density test and injections, and making great referrals to specialists in heart diseases and neurology. Dr. Lin and her team even provided great services during the pandemic through video conference appointments. I am truly grateful for her extensive knowledge, pursuit of excellence in providing great care for her patients! Thank you!
    Emma H. Z. Yuan — Apr 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Xiang-Hong Lin, MD
    About Dr. Xiang-Hong Lin, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Chinese
    1578520771
    Education & Certifications

    SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xiang-Hong Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at X Elsie Lin Medical Corporation in Monterey Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

