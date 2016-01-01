Overview

Dr. Xiang Dong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Dong works at Western Connecticut Medical Group, Oncology, Norwalk, CT in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT and Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.