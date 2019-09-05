Dr. Xia Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xia Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHIHEZI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Sunmoon Urgent Care Medical Group1304 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (213) 977-1286
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
The doctor is very professional and thorough. She explains all treatment and medications and makes sure I understand. Her staff are skilled, helpful and friendly. The clinic is clean and I breathe a sigh of relief when I get to her office because I know she treats more than symptoms. She treats the whole person. I highly recommend her clinic Sun Moon.
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- SHIHEZI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
