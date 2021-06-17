Dr. Xi Na, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Na is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xi Na, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xi Na, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Na works at
Locations
Dha Pho-w LLC91 Montvale Ave Ste 206, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 438-5802
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my 50 year old colonoscopy screening with Dr. Na. She removed 4 pre-cancerous polyps. I couldn't be more pleased with her skill and technique. Thank you Dr. Na. See you in three years.
About Dr. Xi Na, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Na has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Na accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Na has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Na has seen patients for Diarrhea, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Na on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Na. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Na.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Na, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Na appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.