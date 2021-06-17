Overview

Dr. Xi Na, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Na works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.