Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xi Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xi Guo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Dr. Guo works at
Locations
-
1
Brighton Neurology Pllc7305 Grand River Rd Ste 550, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 534-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guo?
We recently had a critical situation come up with our 94 year old father and Dr Guo made the time to promptly see him and patiently listen to all of our questions and concerns. She was very caring, thorough and helpful in making decisions for his future. We had a conference call with family and she takes with each of us about our concerns.
About Dr. Xi Guo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710074356
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo works at
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Insomnia, Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.