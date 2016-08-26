See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Littles works at S.P.O.R.T. Sports Physicians Orthopedics and Rehabilitation of Texas in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
    5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 516-2298

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD
    About Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720044993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Littles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Littles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Littles works at S.P.O.R.T. Sports Physicians Orthopedics and Rehabilitation of Texas in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Littles’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Littles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

