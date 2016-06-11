Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xenophontos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD
Overview
Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Xenophontos works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Vascular & Surgical, PC231 WASHINGTON AVE, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 227-2721
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xenophontos?
He saved my father's leg from amputation. Grateful for Dr. Xenophontos expertise. My father likes how he explained everything in terms he understood.
About Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1790735991
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xenophontos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xenophontos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xenophontos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xenophontos works at
Dr. Xenophontos has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xenophontos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xenophontos speaks French and Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xenophontos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xenophontos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xenophontos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xenophontos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.