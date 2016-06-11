Overview

Dr. Xenophon Xenophontos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Xenophontos works at Long Island Vascular & Surgical, PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.