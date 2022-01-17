Overview

Dr. Xavier White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. White works at THERAPEUTIC ENCOUNTERS in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.