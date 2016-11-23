Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Locations
Xcel Pediatrics8936 77th Ter E Unit 103, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 877-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We couldn't be more pleased to have Dr Sevilla and his team caring for our daughter. He has been our pediatrician since she was born, minus a period of time when he moved his practice to Colorado. When we found out Dr Sevilla was moving back to the area, we were thrilled. We immediately changed back to his practice. Maureen is a compassionate nurse and always makes our daughter feel comfortable. Dr Sevilla always takes his time and listens to us, and our child, and gives us options for her care.
About Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1760459986
Education & Certifications
- Univ of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevilla speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
