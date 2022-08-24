Overview

Dr. Xavier Prida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Prida works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.