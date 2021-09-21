Overview

Dr. Xavier Hsieh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Hsieh works at X-Med Healthcare Professional in City of Industry, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.