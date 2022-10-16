See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Xavier Herrera, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (22)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xavier Herrera, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Francisco Marroquin and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Herrera works at Prospect Internal Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prospect Medical Plaza Internal Medicine
    1106 E Prospect Rd Ste 100, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 495-7410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Wellness Examination
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr H is a very personable, professional, and thorough doc. Only takes certain patients that fit his specialty -geriatrics. Have been seeing him for nearly 2 years for a number of issues besides my annual. Mostly good results from meds or specialists recommended.
    — Oct 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Xavier Herrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1912994526
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Francisco Marroquin
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrera works at Prospect Internal Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Herrera’s profile.

    Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

