Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO

Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville Kentucky and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Gaudin works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nspc
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-2250
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Neurological Surgery P.C Bethpage
    4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 605-2720
  3. 3
    Neurological Surgery P.C Rockville Centre
    100 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 255-9031
  4. 4
    5100 W Broad St # 1, Columbus, OH 43228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1083955645
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ohio University Com / Grant Medical Center
Internship
  • Ohio University Com Ohiohealth
Medical Education
  • University Of Pikeville Kentucky
Undergraduate School
  • Illinois State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gaudin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gaudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaudin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaudin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

