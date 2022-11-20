Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duralde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD
Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
Surgery Center77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-6393
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Duralde tells of the options available and supports the decision chosen. While accommodating my condition based on my choice.
About Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114929189
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Duralde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duralde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Duralde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duralde.
