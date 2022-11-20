See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Duralde works at Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic
    1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
    Surgery Center
    77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-6393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114929189
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xavier Duralde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duralde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duralde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duralde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duralde works at Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Duralde’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Duralde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duralde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duralde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duralde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

