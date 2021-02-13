See All Rheumatologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Xavier Caro, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Xavier Caro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Dr. Caro works at XAVIER J CARO MD INC in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Xavier J. Caro M.d. A Medical Corp.
    18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 418, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 993-0125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hemophilic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Primary Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Secondary Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Xavier Caro, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477656353
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Wadsworth VA Hosp
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xavier Caro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caro works at XAVIER J CARO MD INC in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Caro’s profile.

    Dr. Caro has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caro.

