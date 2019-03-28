Overview

Dr. Xandrea Kirtley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kirtley works at LIFETIME MEDICAL ASSOCIATES PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.