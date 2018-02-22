See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Lamontagne works at Grace Medical Center of Florida in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Accident and Wellness Center
    4212 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 841-6252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

VAP Lipid Testing
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
VAP Lipid Testing
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

VAP Lipid Testing
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Abdominal Pain
Abrasion
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Diseases
Goiter
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laceration
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sore Throat
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Syncope
Tension Headache
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting
Weight Loss
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 22, 2018
    Received excellent care from Dr Lamontagne and her staff members. Even Kevin from the billing department is friendly and goes above and beyond to help ensure you are taken care of. Best experience I have had from a practice.
    JACQUELINE in West Palm Beach, FL — Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811182918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Memorial Health University Hospital Mercer School Of Medicine , Savannah , Ga
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
    Undergraduate School
    • Universite de Montreal
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamontagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamontagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamontagne works at Grace Medical Center of Florida in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lamontagne’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamontagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamontagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamontagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamontagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

