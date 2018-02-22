Dr. Lamontagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD
Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Accident and Wellness Center4212 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 841-6252
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamontagne?
Received excellent care from Dr Lamontagne and her staff members. Even Kevin from the billing department is friendly and goes above and beyond to help ensure you are taken care of. Best experience I have had from a practice.
About Dr. Wyslaine Lamontagne, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1811182918
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Hospital Mercer School Of Medicine , Savannah , Ga
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
- Universite de Montreal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamontagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamontagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamontagne works at
Dr. Lamontagne speaks Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamontagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamontagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamontagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamontagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.