Overview

Dr. Wynne Morley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Morley works at Elyria Family Health Center in Elyria, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.