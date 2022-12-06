Overview

Dr. Wynne Lundblad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Lundblad works at Bellefield Building Adult Room 400 in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.