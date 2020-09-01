Overview

Dr. Wynn Perlick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Perlick works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA with other offices in Hingham, MA and Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.