Dr. Wynn Perlick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wynn Perlick, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wynn Perlick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Perlick works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
-
2
South Shore Hospital2 Pond Park Rd, Hingham, MA 02043 Directions (781) 624-2880
- 3 1495 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perlick?
I was exceptionally satisfied with the knowledge Dr Perlick knew about the condition of my foot and his professional answers to my condition
About Dr. Wynn Perlick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184714115
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlick accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlick works at
Dr. Perlick has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.