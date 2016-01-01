Dr. Wynn Htun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Htun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wynn Htun, MD
Dr. Wynn Htun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-2660
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1053742452
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Htun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Htun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Htun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Htun has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Htun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Htun. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Htun.
