Dr. Wynn Htun, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wynn Htun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Htun works at Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street
    38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 725-2660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Wynn Htun, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053742452
    Education & Certifications

    • MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wynn Htun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Htun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Htun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Htun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Htun works at Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Htun’s profile.

    Dr. Htun has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Htun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Htun. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Htun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Htun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Htun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

