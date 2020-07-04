See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Ariz Med Center|Ariz Med Center|Ariz Med Center|Emory University|Emory University|Emory University

Dr. Merritt works at Wyndell H. Merritt, MD in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wyndell H. Merritt, MD
    7660 E Parham Rd Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-9385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Merritt?

    Jul 04, 2020
    Wonderfully professional, highly knowledgeable and friendly! I recommend him without any hesitation but with genuine enthusiasm knowing he is an outstanding doctor.... very patient oriented!
    Dorothy Werkmeister — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Merritt to family and friends

    Dr. Merritt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Merritt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD.

    About Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871694091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ariz Med Center|Ariz Med Center|Ariz Med Center|Emory University|Emory University|Emory University
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merritt works at Wyndell H. Merritt, MD in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Merritt’s profile.

    Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.