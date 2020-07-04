Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD
Overview
Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Ariz Med Center|Ariz Med Center|Ariz Med Center|Emory University|Emory University|Emory University
Dr. Merritt works at
Locations
-
1
Wyndell H. Merritt, MD7660 E Parham Rd Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 445-9385
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint

Ratings & Reviews
Wonderfully professional, highly knowledgeable and friendly! I recommend him without any hesitation but with genuine enthusiasm knowing he is an outstanding doctor.... very patient oriented!
About Dr. Wyndell Merritt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1871694091
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
