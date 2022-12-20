Dr. Wynd Counts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Counts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wynd Counts, MD
Overview
Dr. Wynd Counts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Counts works at
Locations
Women's Care of Alaska2741 Debarr Rd Ste C205, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-0874
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr counts has been my Dr for a few years now she is amazing and had the best bed side manner ! She listens and helps find a plan that works for you !
About Dr. Wynd Counts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922179480
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
