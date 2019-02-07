Dr. Wynatte Chu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wynatte Chu, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wynatte Chu, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry|New York University Dental - D.D.S..
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
1
Wynatte Chu, DDS170 Park Row, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 256-9463
2
Wynatte Chu, DDS127 Kings Hwy N Lowr Level, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 299-2914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chu is our family dentist. My husband, 3 children and I have been her patients for over 10 years. Aside from our 2 check-ups a year, she has worked on my husband's front bridge. My son's Invisalign. And helped treat my receding gums. We trust her expert work and advice. Even though, we live in Queens, we make the effort to travel into Manhattan to see her.
About Dr. Wynatte Chu, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1992916589
Education & Certifications
- New York University College Of Dentistry|New York University Dental - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.