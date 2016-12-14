Overview

Dr. Wyn Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho.



Dr. Nguyen works at 3013 E RENNER RD STE 120 RICHARDSON TX 75082 in Richardson, TX with other offices in Andrews, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.