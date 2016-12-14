Dr. Wyn Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wyn Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Wyn Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Wyn D Nguyen MD PA3013 E Renner Rd Ste 120, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 918-9500
-
2
Permian Regional Medical Center720 Hospital Dr, Andrews, TX 79714 Directions (432) 523-2200Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 700 Hospital Dr, Andrews, TX 79714 Directions (432) 523-6624
Hospital Affiliations
- Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I was in so much pain before I went here. I called around to many other specialists that couldn't see me soon enough, but I called here and after I told them about my pain, they were able to see me the same day! Everyone there was very professional, emathetic, and I was in and out after only thirty minutes. I recommend this place to anyone that has severe pain down there that is gradually getting worse.
About Dr. Wyn Nguyen, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1366440059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.