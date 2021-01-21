Overview

Dr. Wylie Lowery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Lowery works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.